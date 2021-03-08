Working Together

SONY MUSIC GROUP (SMG) has announced the creation of Beyond The Instrument, an annual philanthropic program designed to stimulate creativity, provide educational resources and promote career development within the music industry.



The first nonprofit partners for the program are SAVE THE MUSIC FOUNDATION and HOUSE OF BLUES MUSIC FORWARD FOUNDATION. Singer/songwriter NOAH CYRUS has signed on as inaugural program ambassador and will host a virtual classroom discussion with Metropolitan NASHVILLE’s Public School students, led by MUSIC FORWARD.

The MUSIC FORWARD workshops include a series of music industry readiness programs, which will cover topics ranging from Music Business 101 to Music Marketing, Monetizing Creativity, and more. Beyond The Instrument, a program designed to ensure all children have equity and access to in-school music education, will fund the Save The Music J Dilla Music Technology Grant, a comprehensive package of musical instruments, sound engineering equipment, and technology software.

The four-week program will conclude with the delivery of musical instruments and technology equipment to the area schools that take part.

CYRUS explained, "I really experienced the benefits firsthand of learning and creating music at a very young age, providing me an emotional outlet and passion that I am still beyond thankful for every day. This is why I am so honored and excited to be the inaugural program ambassador of Beyond The Instrument, and for the chance to give back to NASHVILLE, a city that's very near and dear to my heart."

TOWALAME AUSTIN, SMG EVP Philanthropy and Social Impact, commented, "Beyond The Instrument is collaborating with first-class community partners, artists and songwriters to enhance music education programs and develop opportunities for underserved communities. We're thrilled to work with NOAH CYRUS, SAVE THE MUSIC and MUSIC FORWARD to continue SMG's dedication and commitment to providing educational resources for the next generation of music professionals."

« see more Net News