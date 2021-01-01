Jackson (Facebook)

Nearly four months after being seriously injured in a head-on automobile collision while coming home from work (NET NEWS 11/11/20), BEASLEY Country WKML/FAYETTEVILLE, NC PD afternoon host GUNNER JACKSON is returning to the air TODAY (3/8). He shared the happy news on FACEBOOK last week, writing, "What a joy to be on the air again, doing what I love."

Following the NOVEMBER 9th, 2020 accident, JACKSON was treated at UNC MEDICAL CENTER in CHAPEL HILL, NC for spinal injuries and a broken pelvis, ribs, sternum, left arm, elbow, left leg and ankle. Industry friends set up a (now closed) GOFUNDME account to assist with his medical needs.

