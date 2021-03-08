Tusch (l) And Karliak (r)

NASHVILLE-based BIG YELLOW DOG MUSIC has promoted KARA TUSCH to Dir./Label Services and CLAIRE KARLIAK to Senior Coord./Label Services. TUSCH joined the company in 2O16, and previously served as its Label Services Mgr. In her new role, she will oversee record label projects and releases, including marketing and digital strategies, DSP coordination and release timelines. KARLIAK joined in 2020 as Label Services Coord. In her new role, she will assist with all label projects and releases, including distribution coordination, social media and marketing efforts, and digital advertising.

“KARA has such dedication and passion for our artists and their unique projects,” said BIG YELLOW DOG co-owner and CEO CARLA WALLACE. “During this past year, her leadership skills were so important to our success. Hats off to this rising star!"

"CLAIRE has been an incredible support to the label team throughout the past year!” said TUSCH. “Her attention to detail, overall enthusiasm, and personal approach with our artists has been instrumental."

