Wilfand (l), Holmberg (r) (Photo: Instagram)

Congratulations to BBR MUSIC GROUP Mgr./Group Strategy, Syndication & Secondary Promotion MATTHEW HOLMBERG who recently got engaged to ALEX WILFAND, CEO at ICE CREATIVE ENTERTAINMENT.

WILFAND popped the question while surrounded by ice dancers as the couple was filming an ice-skating show. HOLMBERG shared that what he thought was a staged filming turned out to be "a moment that I will always remember and forever cherish."

"Halfway through the filming, I felt a tap on my shoulder and turned around to find ALEX on one knee asking me to marry him," HOLMBERG posted alongside video on the proposal on FACEBOOK. "I cried and of course said YES!! Not I am engaged to my best friend and officially the luckiest man in the whole world."

