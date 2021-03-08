Heather Sheppard

CHRISTIAN MINISTRIES INCORPORATED Contemporary Christian WGLY (91.5 THE LIGHT RADIO NETWORK)/BURLINGTON, VT has lost HEATHER SHEPPARD to complications from COVID-19. SHEPPARD served as Promotions Dir. as well as on co-hosting MORNINGS WITH SHAWN & HEATHER.

SHEPPARD's husband JERRY shared, "We are surrounded by family and people that love us! Please continue praying for us. This is a tough time right now and we need GOD's help now more than ever. I'm also praying for all those that love her to be comforted as well.”

