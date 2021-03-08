White

Radio veteran RAY WHITE has died. His career started at WLIR/NEW YORK and ended at COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO in DENVER. In between he was on the air at WQCD (CD 1019)/NEW YORK before moving to SAN FANCISCO where he was on the air at KKSF, KQED, KDFC and a short stint at KFOG. He lastly worked for the COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO’s Classical division. WHITE also did voice over and syndication work.

Longtime friend KVOQ (INDIE 102.3)/DENVER PD WILLOBEE CARLAN said. “RAY was always an inspiration to me and just a sweet person. We had some laughs and wonderful conversations, and I was really looking forward to spending more time with him after the pandemic. That was not meant to be.”

« back to Net News