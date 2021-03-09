White

Radio veteran RAY WHITE has died. His career started at WLIR/NEW YORK and ended at COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO (CPR) in DENVER. In between he was on the air at WQCD (CD 1019)/NEW YORK before moving to SAN FANCISCO where he was on the air at KKSF, KQED, KDFC and a short stint at KFOG. He lastly worked for the COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO’s Classical division. WHITE also did voice over and syndication work.

Longtime friend CPR KVOQ (INDIE 102.3)/DENVER PD WILLOBEE CARLAN said. “RAY was always an inspiration to me and just a sweet person. We had some laughs and wonderful conversations, and I was really looking forward to spending more time with him after the pandemic. That was not meant to be.”

STEWART VANDERVILT, president/CEO of CPR said, "RAY was a music host and producer for CPR Classical since 2019 — part of a long and illustrious radio career. He brought all of his experiences together in a very personal way. His big smile came across on the radio whenever you heard him.”

MONIKA VISCHER, CPR Classical PD said, "RAY had a storied career, interviewing and hanging out with rock legends, but we also remember his conversations with jazz and classical musicians, RAY didn’t fit the normal persona for classical hosts and was a refreshing sound in the afternoon. We are grieving with all of RAY's fans right now.”

CPR Classical will pay tribute to RAY WHITE on-air SUNDY (3/14)at 1p, as well as on the CPR News show "Colorado Matters" later this week.

