Downloads Down 5% Week-To-Week, Down 3% Year-To-Year In Podtrac Weekly Podcast Data Release For March 1-7
March 8, 2021 at 11:31 AM (PT)
PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for MARCH 1-7 showed downloads down 5% from the previous week and down 3% on a year-to-year basis.
As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from MARCH 2, 2020 to MARCH 7, 2021 was -5% for Arts, -16% for Business, +3% for Comedy, -27% for Education, -14% for History, +6% for News, -8% for Science, -16% for Society & Culture, -17% for Sports, and +3% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was -6% for Arts, -6% for Business, -8% for Comedy, -1% for Education, -5% for History, +1% for News, -13% for Science, -13% for Society & Culture, -7% for Sports, and 0% for True Crime.