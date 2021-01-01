Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for MARCH 1-7 showed downloads down 5% from the previous week and down 3% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from MARCH 2, 2020 to MARCH 7, 2021 was -5% for Arts, -16% for Business, +3% for Comedy, -27% for Education, -14% for History, +6% for News, -8% for Science, -16% for Society & Culture, -17% for Sports, and +3% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was -6% for Arts, -6% for Business, -8% for Comedy, -1% for Education, -5% for History, +1% for News, -13% for Science, -13% for Society & Culture, -7% for Sports, and 0% for True Crime.

