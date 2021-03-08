Kids' Podcast Collections

APPLE is now offering podcast collections for "Kids and Family" curated by COMMON SENSE MEDIA.

The new collections are now available via the APPLE PODCASTS app in the U.S. with monthly updates; the initial collections will include a mystery and drama category, "One More!," a "Kids Know Best" category selected by children, "Story Time," and "COMMON SENSE MEDIA Picks." More categories are planned, and the shows will be listed with age group recommendations.

