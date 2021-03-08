Joey Pants (Photo: Silvia Elizabeth Pangaro / Shutterstock.com)

Actor JOE PANTOLIANO (an EMMY winner for "THE SOPRANOS") and his daughter DANIELLA PANTOLIANO are the hosts of a new podcast on mental health. "NO KIDDING? ME TOO!" is being produced by JERSEYJO INC., KMG UTOPIA STUDIOS, and MARK KRANTZ PRODUCTIONS and launches tomorrow (3/9); the first five episodes will include interviews with MARCIA GAY HARDEN, CHAZZ PALMINTERI, BONNYE HUNT, and WAYLON PAYNE.

JOE PANTOLIANO, who founded a charity and directed a 2009 documentary of the same name, said in a press release, “We wouldn’t have any creative art form if we were all emotionally stable, and we want to empower those of us endowed with the gifts of creative madness. Join DANI and I as we educate souls everywhere to stomp the stigma by shedding light into the dark corners of Emotional Dis-Ease."

"Mental illness and the co-occurring nature of addiction are some of the biggest concerns we face now, particularly in the huge struggles of last year,” said KMG UTOPIA STUDIOS CEP GARY KRANTZ. “JOEY’s and DANI’s empathetic voices selflessly shine a bright light, eradicating the shame of Emotional Dis-Ease. We hope listeners will realize they are not alone and can seek help.”

