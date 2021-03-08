Postponed Until July 2022

CINCINNATI MUSIC FESTIVAL organizers announced TODAY (3/8) that this year's event would be postponed until JULY of 2022, specifically JULY 21st-23rd. The reasons given, like many major events, are related to the current state of mass gatherings while the COVID pandemic continues to threaten the safety and health of the public.

Festival organizers are working to confirm all of the same acts for 2022, including multi-talented singer-songwriter JANET JACKSON, SNOOP DOGG and CHARLIE WILSON. A finalized lineup will be announced in the next few months.

A virtual event will be offered in JULY 2021 to celebrate the heritage of the CINCINNATI MUSIC FESTIVAL with historic footage of performances dating back more than 50 years. Details of the virtual event will be released later this Spring.

Additionally, festival organizers are working with local hotels and airlines to ensure they accept modifications for reservations in 2022 as available. For more information, click here.

