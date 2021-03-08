J. White Did It

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING announced TODAY (3/8) the signing of GRAMMY Winning Song Writer, Producer and DJ, J. WHITE DID IT (ANTHONY JERMAINE WHITE) to a Global Publishing deal. J. WHITE DID IT is well known for his collaborations with CARDI B, having produced her chart-topping singles "Bodak Yellow,” "I Like It” ft. J BALVIN and BAD BUNNY, and “Money.”

Most recently, J. WHITE produced the single "Savage" by MEGAN THEE STALLION featuring BEYONCÉ, which reached No.1 on the BILLBOARD HOT 100 and earned him two nominations for Record of the Year and Best Rap Song for the upcoming GRAMMY Awards®, which take place this week on MARCH 14th. He also produced "A Lot” by 21 SAVAGE featuring J. COLE, which earned J. WHITE DID IT a No. 12 spot on the Hot 100, as well as his first GRAMMY award in 2020 for Best Rap Song.

J. WHITE said, “I’m very excited to work with DANIELLE MIDDLETON and the rest of the SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING team – I look forward to working with such an iconic company.”

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING Manager, A&R DANIELLE MIDDLETON added, “J. WHITE is a legend and I look forward to witnessing and being a part of his continued success in our industry.”

Among his many other achievements, he was recently named a 2020 VARIETY HITMAKER and has won top honors from the GRAMMYS, BET Awards and the AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS.

