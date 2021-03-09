The Best Variety Of Music From 2k To Today



With the announcement of new programming leadership in early FEBRUARY (NET NEWS 2/8), SUMMIT MEDIA, LLC continues to rebrand some of it's stations across the country. On Monday (3/8), the company announced it's rebranding of WVEZ (106.9 PLAY)/LOUISVILLE to HOT AC WVEZ (Mix 106.9)/LOUISVILLE, "The Best Variety of Music From 2k To Today."

The station, formerly known as 106.9 PLAY, will feature today’s artists such as DUA LIPA, SHAWN MENDES, ARIANA GRANDE, ED SHEERAN, MAROON 5, as well as the biggest hits of the 2000s, including BRUNO MARS, LADY GAGA, THE BACKSTREET BOYS, ADELE and KATY PERRY.

SUMMIT MEDIA, LLC OM CAGLE said, "LOUISVILLE is ready for something fresh. Whether you've returned to your office or still working remotely from home, MIX 106.9 is LOUIVILLE's 'At Work Station."

Fans of the station will continue to hear local personalities JESSIE & MJ In The Morning and JORDAN RIVERS in PM Drive.

