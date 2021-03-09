Combs

Congratulations to RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE's LUKE COMBS, who earned 66 MEDIABASE adds this week with his new single, “Forever After All," making it the most-added record at Country radio. The song has a total of 98 stations on board.

Kudos to SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (SMN) EVP/Promotion & Artist Development STEVE HODGES; COLUMBIA NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion SHANE ALLEN; SMN VP/National Promotion LAUREN THOMAS and Dir./Artist Development BO MARTINOVICH; COLUMBIA Dir./WEST COAST Promotion PAIGE ELLIOTT, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion LAUREN LONGBINE, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion LYNDSAY CHURCH, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion MARK GRAY, Promotion Specialist CHRISTY GARBINSKI and COLUMBIA Specialist PAUL GROSSER.

