Townsquare Media

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA has an opening for a Director Of Content at its BOZEMAN, MT cluster, which includes Top 40 KISN (KISS FM), Triple A KMMS (THE MOOSE), Country KXLB (XL COUNTRY 100.7), Hot AC KZMY and News/Talk KMMS-A and KPRK.

The position of Director Of Content also includes Brand Manager and morning co-host on XL COUNTRY 100.7. Send materials to Market President SCOTT SOUHRADA (Scott.Souhrada@townquaremedia.com).

