Radio Hall Of Fame

THE MUSEUM OF BROADCAST COMMUNICATIONS has announced the RADIO HALL OF FAME NOMINATING COMMITTEE is accepting suggestions for 2021 nominees through WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31st. To submit honoree picks for consideration, please visit www.RadioHallofFame.com and click on the "nominate" tab.

RADIO HALL OF FAME candidates can be nominated in the following categories:

Longstanding Local/Regional (20 years or more)

Active Local/Regional (10 years or more)

Networks/Syndication (10 years or more)

Longstanding Network/Syndication (20 years or more)

Music Format On-Air Personality

Spoken Word On-Air Personality

RADIO HALL OF FAME Chairman KRAIG T. KITCHIN commented, “We’re looking forward to celebrating the lifelong talents and career milestones of some of radio’s greatest! The first part of our annual process is fielding suggestions from listeners and industry members alike. It’s our priority to provide everyone the opportunity to be a part of this process.”

RADIO HALL OF FAME NOMINATING COMMITTEE Chair DENNIS GREEN added, “Our NOMINATING COMMITTEE reviews the input our industry and listening base provides, in addition to bringing their own ideas for nominations to a set of meetings held each year to determine our nominees across all formats and all genres of our industry.”



Inductees will be honored at the annual RADIO HALL OF FAME induction ceremony, with plans to be held live in CHICAGO at a date to be announced later this year. Leading radio imaging and production company THE MIX GROUP is a presenting sponsor of the 2021 RADIO HALL OF FAME induction ceremony.

The RADIO HALL OF FAME was founded by the EMERSON RADIO CORPORATION in 1988. The MUSEUM OF BROADCAST COMMUNICATIONS took over operations of the HALL in 1991.

The MUSEUM OF BROADCAST COMMUNICATIONS is recognizing radio’s 100th anniversary with a variety of events in 2021, including special tributes and recognition of the many talented men and women who’ve contributed to the medium’s ongoing success.

« see more Net News