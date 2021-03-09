Investment

The U.K.'s PODCAST RADIO's existing relationship with U.S. podcast producer EVERGREEN PODCASTS has deepened with EVERGREEN announcing an investment in the DAB station. EVERGREEN podcasts were added to PODCAST RADIO's lineup in 2020 (NET NEWS 5/29/2020). EVERGREEN has previously invested in the "FIVE MINUTE NEWS" podcast and the ARS LONGA medical and wellness podcast network; It is pursuing two investments into PODCAST RADIO, one in the sales and marketing strategies of the businesses and another an agreement to host, distribute, and possibly produce new podcasts for both the U.S and U.K. markets.

PODCAST RADIO Founder GERARD EDWARDS said, “PODCAST RADIO has experienced great success in our first year, as we continually help listeners discover new podcasts. We were naturally drawn to EVERGREEN as we are dedicated to showcasing incredible podcast content on our platform. We look forward to furthering our fantastic partnership.”

"EVERGREEN was immediately captivated by the PODCAST RADIO concept," added EVERGREEN CEO MICHAEL DEALOIA. "And when we discovered in our discussions of PODCAST RADIO’s desire to launch its own podcast network it cemented our desire to invest in the podcast startup."

