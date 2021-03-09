Garrubbo (Photo: NPR)

NATIONAL PUBLIC MEDIA Pres./CEO GINA GARRUBBO has been elected Chair of the Board of Directors of the INTERACTIVE ADVERTISING BUREAU (IAB), moving up from Vice Chair and Audio Committee Co-Chair. NBCUNIVERSAL Pres./Chief Business Officer of Global Advertising and Partnerships KRISHAN BHATIA has been elected Vice Chair.

“Having worked across different disciplines within media and marketing, I have been able to experience first-hand the vital role that IAB plays in driving the industry forward,” said GARRUBBO. “There has never been a more important time to be part of IAB as the industry is going through a tremendous reset and reinvention. I look forward to working alongside IAB CEO DAVID COHEN, the Board of Directors, and IAB members to help guide this industry forward and to continue to ensure that we create vibrant marketplaces that foster innovation and collaboration.”

COHEN said, “GINA is not only an industry veteran, she is also an IAB veteran having served board terms more than two decades ago. During her tenure with IAB she helped create some of the first guidelines for brands and publishers in the digital space, and today continues to drive advancements to move our industry forward.

“GINA and KRISHAN are two of the most well-respected and forward-thinking executives across the media and marketing landscape, they have led teams that are responsible for many of the products and programs that have driven the industry forward, and we look forward to bringing their expertise to the IAB membership.”

Also elected to the board for three year terms were NFL CRO/EVP/NFL Partnerships RENIE ANDERSON, GOOGLE VP/GM Ads JERRY DISCHLER, and UNILEVER VP/Media and Digital Engagement ROB MASTER.

« see more Net News