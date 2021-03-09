Miki Stern

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC ups MICKI STERN to SVP/Clearance and Sync Licensing. She will continue to report to EVP/Global Synchronization RICH ROBINSON.

ROBINSON said, “MICKI brings with her a wealth of experience and strong relationships from the music supervision world. In less than two years, she’s already accomplished so much and continues to bring invaluable insights on the market, current trends, and the challenges that our clients face. I’m very excited to see what she does next in her new role.”

STERN added, “I’ve spent my career working closely with music supervisors and studio partners to find exciting new ways to place songs ranging from contemporary hits to hidden gems. I’m very grateful to RICH, PAT and team for the opportunity to continue to take our licensing efforts to new heights and support both our frontline and legacy songwriters.”

« see more Net News