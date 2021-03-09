Jenny Bender Joins WAFJ

RADIO TRAINING NETWORK Contemporary Christian WAFJ (88.3)/AUGUSTA, GA welcomes JENNY BENDER to middays. BENDER spent seven years at BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP Country WKXC (99.1 KICKS 99)/AUGUSTA, GA on the KICKS WAKE UP KREW.

BENDER said, "The opportunity to join the radio ministry of 88.3 WAFJ is an honor and an answered prayer."

WAFJ General Manager JOHN BRYANT shared, "We're thrilled to welcome JENNY to our team. She'll be a great friend and encourager to those who listen during the workday. JENNY's heart fits perfectly with our mission to be the sound of hope in the CENTRAL SAVANNAH RIVER AREA."

BENDER takes over middays on WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10th.

