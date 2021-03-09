3/11 At 2p (ET)

Thirty-three percent of all Americans now own a smart speaker, a 22% increase from 2020, according to new information from the Infinite Dial 2021 from EDISON RESEARCH and TRITON DIGITAL. Those who work from home are even more likely to own one of the devices.

Forty-nine percent of Americans who work from home own at least one smart speaker such as an AMAZON ALEXA, GOOGLE HOME, or other brand.

Additional data on media behaviors regarding smart speakers, podcasting, digital audio, radio, and social media from The Infinite Dial 2021 will be presented on THURSDAY, MARCH 11th at 2p (ET).

Click here to register for the webinar.

« see more Net News