KASE/Austin Celebrated International Women's Day With Carly Pearce, Lauren Alaina And More
iHEARTMEDIA Country KASE/AUSTIN celebrated INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY YESTERDAY (3/8) with midday host ANNE HUDSON's "INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY TAKEOVER." Country stars MADDIE & TAE, CARLY PEARCE, LADY A'S HILLARY SCOTT, CAM, LAUREN ALAINA, PRISCILLA BLOCK and more all joined the special.
"ANNE's nine-hour broadcast on KASE 101 was full of inspirational stories from some of the most influential women in Country music today," said iHEARTMEDIA SVPP/AUSTIN and KASE PD JASON McCOLLIM.
If you missed the live broadcast, you can still hear a bit from the artists on HUDSON's podcast, where they each explain their favorite compliment they've received from a woman. Listen here.