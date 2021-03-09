Hudson

iHEARTMEDIA Country KASE/AUSTIN celebrated INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY YESTERDAY (3/8) with midday host ANNE HUDSON's "INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY TAKEOVER." Country stars MADDIE & TAE, CARLY PEARCE, LADY A'S HILLARY SCOTT, CAM, LAUREN ALAINA, PRISCILLA BLOCK and more all joined the special.

"ANNE's nine-hour broadcast on KASE 101 was full of inspirational stories from some of the most influential women in Country music today," said iHEARTMEDIA SVPP/AUSTIN and KASE PD JASON McCOLLIM.

If you missed the live broadcast, you can still hear a bit from the artists on HUDSON's podcast, where they each explain their favorite compliment they've received from a woman. Listen here.

