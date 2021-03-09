Bryan

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING (SMP) NASHVILLE has renewed its global publishing deal with LUKE BRYAN. The Country superstar has celebrated 26 career #1s, 13 of which we wrote, and on APRIL 9th will release a deluxe version of his latest album, "Born Here Live Here Die Here," with six new tracks in addition to the 10 originally included on the album.

“I am personally so excited for LUKE to extend his long-standing relationship with SMP NASHVILLE," said CEO RUSTY GASTON. "His songs are genuine enough to touch the heart of the individual listener and engaging enough to bring an entire stadium to its feet.”

“I’ve enjoyed many years with SMP and I’m happy to continue our partnership," said BRYAN. "Songwriters are the backbone of Country music, and being included in this category with arguably the biggest company in the business is unreal. I’m so thankful.”

« see more Net News