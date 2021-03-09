Foley

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING has promoted TOM FOLEY to SVP/Worldwide Portfolio Management And Analysis from this position as VP/NORTH AMERICAN Royalty Administration. He will now be responsible for providing analysis on the performance of the company’s investments and maximizing investment returns from the company’s NASHVILLE office. FOLEY will report to SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING Global Chief Financial Officer, TOM KELLY.

TOM KELLY said, “TOM [FOLEY] has been a vital and dedicated member of our team since he began at EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING in 1998 – his knowledge and expertise have helped us adapt to the industry’s ever-changing landscape and I’m confident he will create more growth opportunities for our roster in this new role.”

TOM FOLEY said, “I am very excited to continue working with TOM [KELLY] and [SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING Chairman/ CEO] JON [PLATT], who have guided and mentored me throughout my career. I look forward to helping them deliver for SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING and its songwriters the greatest value for their catalogs in an ever-growing and evolving music marketplace.

