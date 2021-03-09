New Label

Industry veterans BRETT BOYETT and KAREN CLARK have launched the NASHVILLE-based, multi-genre, independent record label FATE ENTERTAINMENT. CLARK will handle business development and legal affairs, and BOYETT will fulfill A&R production responsibilities. Distribution for the label will be handled through VYDIA.

“We are ready to put our stamp on the music industry with a creative approach to the typical entertainment business model by thinking outside of the box and by letting the music we create speak for itself,” said BOYETT.

Prior to this venture, BOYETT worked as a composer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and music producer, with hundreds of credits in film, TV and with major recording artists. He most recently served as the Executive Music Producer and composer on the feature film "Forever My Girl."

CLARK spent over 30 years as a corporate lawyer with THE PROCTOR AND GAMBLE COMPANY, ultimately serving as VP/Global Legal and Global Business Services. Alongside her late husband, FRANK LARRY, the pair created the NASHVILLE-based music publishing company A MILLION MIDNIGHTS MUSIC.

FATE ENTERTAINMENT currently represents the trio NASHVILLIANS (which includes BOYETT as a member) and Pop/Rock singer ARIEL BELLVALAIRE. Find more information about the label here. Reach both BOYETT and CLARK at info@FateEntertainment.world.

