CMA MICS Donation Drive

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) will host a week-long music industry COVID support donation drive, taking place MONDAY, MARCH 15th through FRIDAY, MARCH 19th (from 10a CST until 2p each day). The drive will benefit MUSICALLY FED, an organization focused on fighting food insecurity throughout the music industry.

Donations will be accepted via MUSICALLY FED’s AMAZON wishlist here (select “Country Music Association, c/o FOOD DRIVE’s Gift registry” as the shipping address) and will also be collected in person at the CMA offices (35 MUSIC SQUARE EAST) in NASHVILLE (map below). Donors are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items, as well as toothpaste, dish soap, hand soap, laundry detergent, body wash, shaving cream, paper towels and toilet paper.

« see more Net News