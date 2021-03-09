Town Hall

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON's next town hall broadcast will be a streaming-only half-hour on unemployment issues with the state's top labor official.

The show, with NEW JERSEY 101.5 Morning News Anchor/Dir. Of Special Projects ERIC SCOTT interviewing Labor Commissioner ROBERT ASARO- ANGELO, will stream THURSDAY (3/11) at 7p (ET) on nj1015.com and FACEBOOK LIVE.



“Despite NEW JERSEY distributing over $30 billion in jobless aid since the pandemic began, there are still tens of thousands who have received no benefits," said SCOTT. "Our goal is to connect those individuals with the help they need to get their claims processed.”

