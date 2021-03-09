Sexton And DeLoye

NASHVILLE-based PR firm 2911 MEDIA has promoted SCOTT SEXTON from Publicity Manager to Dir./Publicity, and LOGAN DELOYE from Media Coord. to Publicity Manager.

"I’m incredibly proud of the talent we have here,” said 2911 MEDIA Pres./CEO JEREMY WESTBY. “SCOTT and LOGAN really deliver for our clients. There isn’t anything I can’t trust them with to handle capably and thoroughly. They both bring eager anticipation to the tasks at hand every day, with unlimited smiles and laughter to carry us and our clients through the week. I’m overjoyed that we could look this past year in the eyes and give it a good wink and nod. We are grateful to everyone who’s allowed us to represent them and their brands, and are anticipating another fantastic year, which is already well underway! We also just celebrated (virtually!) LOGAN's one-year anniversary with the company.”

“Being Director of Publicity at 2911 MEDIA is a role that I am honored to obtain and have dreamt about for a long time," said SEXTON. "Helping an artist be the very best they can be, at all levels, has always been my #1 goal and it always will be. Seeing their dreams through makes mine possible, and I couldn’t be more excited to embrace this new role with 2911 MEDIA."

Added DELOYE, "I am very happy to be promoted to Publicity Manager at 2911 MEDIA. I started working with 2911 MEDIA last year during the COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR, right before the first COVID-19 lockdown, and have learned a lot of valuable information from SCOTT and JEREMY, despite the year's challenges. We have some of the most talented clients in the music industry on our roster and I am blessed to continue to grow with them and the rest of the 2911 team.”

