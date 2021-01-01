Hearing

The FCC has designated NIA BROADCASTING, INC.'s application for renewal of the license for WSYL-A/SYLVANIA, GA for hearing. The Commission's action was taken, according to the Media Bureau, because of the station's "record of extended periods of silence from the time NIA became the licensee of the Station (JANUARY 22, 2018) to the present."

WSYL was silent for 514 days and operating for 286 days during its last license term and silent 272 days and on the air for two days during the pendency of the license renewal (through the end of 2020). In addition, the Commission is alleging that the station operated at an unauthorized power level of 500 watts for all or part of 2019.

The Commission also proposed a $3,000 fine against FAIRFIELD EDUCATIONAL RADIO STATION (MAHARISHI INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY) for a late license renewal application for noncommercial Variety KHOE/FAIRFIELD, IA. The application was due on OCTOBER 1, 2020 but was not filed until NOVEMBER 2nd with no explanation offered.

« see more Net News