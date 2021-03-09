Sold

SPANISH MEDIA CONSULTING CORPORATION is selling Regional Mexican KRND-A (LA JOTA MEXICANA)/FOX FARM, WY and K234AH/CHEYENNE, WY to VIC MICHAEL'S MICHAEL RADIO COMPANY, LLC for $40,000.

In other filings with the FCC, MAGNUM BROADCASTING, INC. has applied for an STA to operate WKEZ-F/TAVERNIER, FL with an antenna at a lower height than in its existing construction permit to allow for installation before local permits are approved.

