Wyoming AM-Translator Combo Sold
March 9, 2021 at 10:07 AM (PT)
SPANISH MEDIA CONSULTING CORPORATION is selling Regional Mexican KRND-A (LA JOTA MEXICANA)/FOX FARM, WY and K234AH/CHEYENNE, WY to VIC MICHAEL'S MICHAEL RADIO COMPANY, LLC for $40,000.
In other filings with the FCC, MAGNUM BROADCASTING, INC. has applied for an STA to operate WKEZ-F/TAVERNIER, FL with an antenna at a lower height than in its existing construction permit to allow for installation before local permits are approved.