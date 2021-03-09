Townes (Photo: Matthew Berinato)

LINDSAY ELL, MACKENZIE PORTER and TENILLE TOWNES are among the JUNO AWARDS nominees in the female-dominated "Country Album Of the Year" category, where they are joined by JADE EAGLESON and DALLAS SMITH. In all-genre fields, BRETT KISSEL earned a nod in the "Single of the year" category for "Drink About Me," duo THE REKLAWS scored a nomination in the "Group of the Year" category, and American superstar LUKE COMBS was one of five nominees in the "International Album of the year" category for his "What You See Ain't Always What You Get." TAYLOR SWIFT's "folklore" was also nominated in that category.

Vying for best Country album are ELL's "heart theory," PORTER's "Drinkin' Songs: The Collection," TOWNES' "The Lemonade Stand," EAGLESON's self-titled set and SMITH's "Timeless." This marks TOWNES' third career JUNO nomination, following previous recognition in the Breakthrough Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year categories in 2020.

Nominees were announced TODAY (3/9) by the CANADIAN ACADEMY OF RECORDING ARTS AND SCIENCES. See a complete list here. The 50th annual show will take place on SUNDAY, MAY 16th, broadcast on CBC-TV, CBC RADIO ONE and elsewhere, with a livestream available globally at CBCmusic.ca/junos.

« see more Net News