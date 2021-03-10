Lewis Partners With P1 Media Group

Audio Research, Strategies and Consulting company P1 MEDIA GROUP has announced a partnership with LORI LEWIS MEDIA to support its clients in the development and execution of digital and social strategies. LEWIS is known as a trailblazer in digital and social strategies among the industry.

KEN BENSON, Co-Founder of P1 MEDIA GROUP said, “Social Media plays a crucial role in connecting listeners and developing relationships with radio and audio brands. LORI LEWIS transformed her own career from on-air host with BUBBA THE LOVE SPONGE, to Program Director to a leading expert in Social Media. We are eager to work with LORI and watch her transform our clients social and digital tactics into high-impact strategies.

Co-founding partner MAX DUGAN added, "Like all good coaches, LORI has a customized system. The system part helps all stay on strategy and the customized part speaks to the uniqueness of the brands we work with."

LEWIS added, "One thing that’s often overlooked in the social space is from time to time – we must reset, restart, and refocus. I look forward to assisting KEN, MAX and the P1 MEDIA GROUP team; evolving their clients’ current social presence into robust social brands; amplifying awareness, values and distinction."

