As previously reported (NET NEWS 2/10) an exciting film project, "Long Live Rock - Celebrate The Chaos," directed by JONATHAN McHUGH, produced by JONATHAN PLATT and executive produced by MICHAEL and CATHARINA PLEN is premiering this week!

A statement from McHUGH on film's website reads in part, "I was lucky to fall into the music business doing radio promotion at ELEKTRA RECORDS in the early 90’s, where I worked with GARY SPIVACK. We were blessed to promote legendary bands like MOTLEY CRUE & METALLICA. And here we are 25 years later, amplifying and championing this music, now in documentary form. "Long Live Rock" is a celebration of the chaos that makes this music and its fans, the most passionate in the world. With all the music festivals and concerts shut down across the world, we hope this film can help tide you over, and we can get back out there and rock the f**k out again."

As PLEN explains, "It really is the time for a powerful rock culture film. This is not a concert film," he emphasizes, adding "It's a strong story of Rock as an inclusive environment. A story that will bring back the memory of why we love music. A deep dive into the culture of Hard Rock music featuring members of METALLICA, GUNS N’ ROSES, SLIPKNOT, YOSHIKI, KORN, GRETA VAN FLEET, MACHINE GUN KELLY, TOM MORELLO, AVENGED SEVENFOLD and many more."

"Long Live Rock" opens MARCH 11 with a global online premiere event and will be followed by a Q&A hosted by EDDIE TRUNK featuring PAPA ROACH member JACOBY SHADDIX, HALESTORM's LZZY HALE, guitarist MYLES KENNEDY and the filmmakers. The film will be available for rental starting the following day. Watch the trailer here.