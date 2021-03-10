Partners With Republic Records

BEATSOURCE, the digital music platform for open-format DJs from DJCITY and BEATPORT, are launching a new LINK playlist series that features priorities from some of the world’s most successful record labels. The aim of LABEL PRIORITIES is to keep DJs ahead of the curve with access to the newest breaking tracks that may not yet be ranked on traditional music charts .

LABEL PRIORITIES allows BEATSOURCE LINK subscribers direct access to this regularly updated content whenever they open their DJ software.

The inaugural LABEL PRIORITIES playlist is launching today with REPUBLIC RECORDS with the latest from DRAKE, POP SMOKE, ARIANA GRANDE, THE WEEKND, POST MALONE and others.

REPUBLIC RECORDS VP/Rhythm Promotion DAVE DEE INGENLOFF commented, “We’re excited about the BEATSOURCE platform. It’s giving DJs a place to embrace the future of where technology is going. We’ve been following the growth and are proud to be the first major label participant in putting together a playlist.”

BEATSOURCE Chief Content Officer EDWIN "PHENON' PAREDES added, “Labels have been sending custom playlists of their most important records to select groups of tastemaker DJs for years now. What our new LABEL PRIORITIES playlist does is bring these exclusive tracks to all of the DJs in our network. It’s going to be a game changer for BEATSOURCE DJs.

“This new playlist series is great for labels and artists because BEATSOURCE ensures that they get paid for every single spin and stream from DJs wherever in the world they’re spinning. It also provides a wealth of information to labels because they can now see what tracks are breaking in various territories around the world.”

To see the first REPUBLIC LABEL PRIORITIES playlist, go here.

