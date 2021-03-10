Smokey Rivers (top) & Tom Calococci

DALLAS-based CLEAR MEDIA NETWORK has added programming vets SMOKEY RIVERS and TOM CALOCOCCI to their team.

RIVERS will be consulting and programming the Adult Contemporary and Oldies formats. He brings a wealth of knowledge in adult formats and brings his experience as VP/Programming in PHOENIX for iHEART, VP of AC Programming for CBS, and Director Of Programming and Operations for stations in NEW YORK, SAN FRANCISCO, DALLAS, SEATTLE, DC, ST. LOUIS, MEMPHIS and BIRMINGHAM.

Commented SMOKEY, "CLEAR MEDIA NETWORK is providing a turnkey solution for broadcasters to easily deliver a quality audio product. That's my kind of thing. When MARK McCRAY asked me to be one of the chefs in his programming kitchen, I responded with an enthusiastic 'yes'!"

Major market programming ace TOM CALOCOCCI will consult and program CLEAR MEDIA NETWORK’s Classic Hits format. His extensive programming career includes successful programming stints in LOS ANGELES, DALLAS, MIAMI, HOUSTON, PHOENIX and BALTIMORE. TOM is also responsible for Content Creation for SHEET HAPPENS PREP services.

Added CALOCOCCI, "I'm very excited to be working with GARY and MARK and the team they are assembling for CLEAR MEDIA NETWORK. As the media landscape continues to evolve, we must adjust to the ever changing demands of listeners and find ways to provide great content for radio stations. GARY and MARK's vision for the future is forward-thinking, makes sense. I am looking forward to being a part of providing a great resource for our NETWORK clients”.



CLEAR MEDIA NETWORK President/Programming MARK McCRAY said, “Having the experience, passion and expertise of SMOKEY and TOM will be an added benefit to the programming excellence we are providing to our clients”.



COO GARY SPURGEON added, “Our goal since the beginning was to align ourselves with the best programming talent in the business. Adding SMOKEY and TOM to our team lets us continue to raise the programming bar with our network, and provide the highest quality sound to our eleven formats."

