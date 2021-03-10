Now Available

BENZTOWN is now syndicating LOS ANGELES attorney and radio personality ROYAL OAKES' "IT'S THE LAW" radio feature through its BENZTOWN News Library. The one-minute feature is available for airing weekdays.

BENZTOWN CEO ANDREAS SANNEMANN said, “IT’S THE LAW is a very informative feature that will be a great upgrade for our News Talk library clients. ROYAL OAKES is a legend and has provided his legal insight to millions of Americans over the last 30 years. It is an honor to work with him.”

