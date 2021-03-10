-
Benztown Offers Royal Oakes' 'It's The Law' Feature
March 10, 2021 at 5:34 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
BENZTOWN is now syndicating LOS ANGELES attorney and radio personality ROYAL OAKES' "IT'S THE LAW" radio feature through its BENZTOWN News Library. The one-minute feature is available for airing weekdays.
BENZTOWN CEO ANDREAS SANNEMANN said, “IT’S THE LAW is a very informative feature that will be a great upgrade for our News Talk library clients. ROYAL OAKES is a legend and has provided his legal insight to millions of Americans over the last 30 years. It is an honor to work with him.”