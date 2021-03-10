Alexander

After a year on the job, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA’s SAN ANGELO, TX Asst. Dir./Content and Country KGKL afternoon host QUINN ALEXANDER is departing at the end of the month for a new gig as morning co-host at HOOSIER AM/FM, LLC’s AC WZWZ (Z92.5)/KOKOMO, IN, where he will be paired with current host JESSICA GREEN. He will also handle middays on Country sister WCJC.

In a FACEBOOK post on MONDAY (3/8), QUINN said, “Being on a morning show has been a dream of mine for many years, and I'm so excited for this next journey.” Prior career stops include WEBB (B98.5)/AUGUSTA, ME; KSON/SAN DIEGO; and KSOK/ARKANSAS CITY, KS.



