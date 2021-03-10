New Initiative

SIRIUSXM/PANDORA/STITCHER's STUDIO RESONATE creative lab has launched an initiative to increase the number of Black voices on its platforms, with a website, "Stand For Sonic Diversity," unveiled TODAY (3/10). Among the goals of the initiative is to have companies in the industry agree to have BIPOC talent represent 50% of their talent rosters and 15% of advertising voiceovers; increase casting of Black voice talent by over 30% of 2020 levels; refuse to support casting White actors in Black roles; strive for diversity in voice casting for the "general market"; and hold regular casting audits.

SIRIUSXM/PANDORA GROUP Creative Dir. ROGER SHO GHERMANN, who heads STUDIO RESONATE, said, “Despite the fact that the U.S. population is nearly 40% non-white, the voices we hear broadcast in the media via voiceover talent are still broadly white by default. We have made a commitment to enact meaningful, measurable change and invite other companies in our space to do the same. It’s time to take a Stand for Sonic Diversity.”

GHERMANN will appear on a virtual SXSW panel on diversity, "Breaking The Sonic Color Line," on MARCH 19th, joined by MC LYTE, YR MEDIA CEO KYRA KYLES, and SOCIETY OF VOICE ARTS AND SCIENCES VP JOAN BAKER.

