SOCAST has hired veteran broadcast sales leader, VICTOR GIACOMELLI as MD/Advertising and Research. GIACOMELLI brings 28 years of sales and senior management experience in the radio broadcast industry. He spent the last years as DoS/SVP/Revenue for WBLS (HOT97)/NEW YORK CITY. He has held management roles at all levels in NORTH AMERICAN radio including RSM, GSM, DoS, VP/Sales, and GM. At SOCAST, GIACOMELLI will oversee the digital advertising sales training, and support for SOCAST’s broadcast partners.

“As an Executive VP of Sales, I was SOCAST’s first client in 2012 our Interactive Team was recognized with the President's Award for the launch of their 39 SOCAST sites,” said GIACOMELLI. “Since then, they’ve built an impressive suite of digital solutions for over 1300 radio stations, especially their ad extension platform. I’ve spent my career being an advocate for radio and connecting their audiences to local businesses and I look forward to helping our radio partners grow with our platform.”

“We are thrilled to add VICTOR to the SOCAST family,” said SOCAST CEO ELLIOTT HURST. “VICTOR’s deep-rooted radio and sales DNA is a huge asset in equipping our broadcast partners to become advertising leaders in their local markets. Our focus is to apply VICTOR’s unique mix of expertise, leadership, and training to our ‘partnership approach’ we take with clients to deliver easy revenue growth. Victor understands what today’s broadcasters and account executives need to do to increase revenue in the challenging and competitive digital era.”

