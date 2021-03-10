More Giants

The SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS have reached agreement on a muti-year radio contract extension with CUMULUS MEDIA Sports KNBR-A-F/SAN FRANCISCO running through the 2025 season.

“We are excited that KNBR will continue to deliver GIANTS baseball on the radio to GIANTS fans everywhere,” said GIANTS Pres./CEO LARRY BAER in a press release. “Led by the best broadcast team in all of MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL in JON MILLER, DUANE KUIPER, MIKE KRUKOW and DAVE FLEMMING, we are thrilled that our partnership will continue to deliver top caliber play‐by‐play broadcasts, the pre‐game 'KRUK & KUIP SHOW,' the 'POST GAME WRAP,' and the off-season’s 'HOT STOVE LEAGUE' through at least 2025.”

“We’re elated that GIANTS baseball and KNBR will continue to be the BAY AREA’s favorite summer soundtrack for years to come,” said CUMULUS VP/Market Mgr. DOUG HARVILL. “Between KNBR’s powerful AM/FM signals and our streaming platforms, we look forward to providing fans with multiple options to enjoy every GIANTS game.”

