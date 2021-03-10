Q&A With Guy

Thanks to GLOBAL MEDIA Partner HAROLD AUSTIN for sharing the company's latest blog post--it's a state of the union look at the current shape of Top 40 radio and a Q&A with legendary programmer/consultant GUY ZAPOLEON.

GUY's beginning of the year ALL ACCESS column about his "Music Cycles" is expanded upon here, with his razor sharp observations, not to mention some ideas about how to win in the current climate.

