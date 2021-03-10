Challenge To Renewal Turned Away

The FCC has turned away a challenge to the license renewal of DELMARVA EDUCATIONAL ASSOCIATION FM translator W224DK/DURHAM, NC.

TRIANGLE ACCESS BROADCASTING, INC. filed an objection against the license renewal application, alleging that DELMARVA was improperly claiming noncommercial educational and nonprofit exemptions from paying application and regulatory fees while rebroadcasting a commercial station, CURTIS MEDIA News-Talk WPTF-A/RALEIGH. DELMARVA responded that its failure to pay its fees was inadvertent and it has since remitted payment. The Commission rejected the objection, noting that DELMARVA has not claimed the exemptions, but imposed a 25% penalty ($17.50) on DELMARVA for late payment of its renewal filing fee.

« see more Net News