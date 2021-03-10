Kirby

Attorney and former radio broadcaster KATHLEEN A. KIRBY has been elected Secretary and General Counsel to the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA. KIRBY, a partner at WILEY REIN LLP in WASHINGTON, is replacing RICHARD BODORFF, who remains on the FOUNDATION's Board of Directors.

“It’s an honor to follow DICK in the roles of Secretary and General Counsel for the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION,” said KIRBY. “I’ve been a supporter of the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION, and I look forward to giving back even more by donating my time and energy to continuing the crucial mission of providing aid to those in our industry who need it most.”

“KATHY’s advice will guide us on the many legal and regulatory issues of our 501(c)3 charity,” added Chairman of the Board SCOTT HERMAN. “We’re grateful she will join us in her new capacity as the Board continues to put our time and energy into raising money to help our colleagues in need. I also want to thank DICK for his many years of service as Secretary and General Counsel. We’re delighted that he will remain on the Board.”

« see more Net News