Brittney Wright

PILLAR OF FIRE Contemporary Christian WAWZ (STAR 99.1)/ZARAEPHATH, NJ Director of Promotions BRITTNEY WRIGHT is leaving in April 2021. WRIGHT said, “My time with STAR 99.1 has been an incredible blessing. Like most of us, life has changed a lot for me over the last year and it is time for me to embark on the next journey. While it is hard to say goodbye to STAR 99.1 and the incredible team there, this next chapter of my life is the most important and exciting one yet! If you love Promotions and are looking to work for an amazing radio station, under empowering leadership, with some awesome coworkers then you have found just the place – STAR 99.1!” Director of Programming MATT STOCKMAN explained, “Brittney has been a great addition to the team here, and will be missed. We’re definitely sorry to see Brittney go, but we completely understand. Applications are now being accepted as we work toward filling this key role on our team!”

