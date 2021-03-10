Bill Passes

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the coronavirus relief package approved by CONGRESS TODAY (3/10) and about to be signed into law by President BIDEN, includes a provision of $1 billion to establish a vaccine awareness campaign that will include local media like radio and television.

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH applauded the move, issuing a statement saying, “NAB applauds CONGRESS for again prioritizing broadcasters as essential message carriers for vaccine awareness efforts. Local radio and television stations are the most trusted and most frequently accessed sources of local news and information, and are therefore ideally suited for delivering critical vaccine information to the nation’s hardest-to-reach communities, including communities of color, rural communities and other underserved populations. NAB appreciates the current work of federal agencies to leverage broadcasters’ megaphone and encourages spending across additional stations and markets to maximize audience reach.”

The $1.9 trillion bill passed CONGRESS by a 220-211 vote, with all but one Democrat voting yea and every Republican present voting no with one absent.

