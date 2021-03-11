Billie Eilish, Green Day & Tame Impala To Headline (Shutterstock.com)

LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL released its musical lineup WEDNESDAY (3/10) for the 3 day festival set to take place SEPTEMBER 17th - 19th this year. GRAMMY Award winning BILLIE EILISH along with ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAMERS GREEN DAY, and Psychedelic phenomenon TAME IMPALA are set to headline. Other artists set to perform are rapper A$AP ROCKY and electronic music artist ILLENIUM.

Here's a full list of performers: BILLIE EILISH, GREEN DAY, TAME IMPALA, A$AP ROCKY, ILLENIUM, HAIM, YOUNG THUG, GLASS ANIMALS, FISHER, ST. VINCENT, 6LACK, MODEST MOUSE, DILLON FRANCIS, LUDACRIS, DON TOLIVER, LANY, BRITTANY HOWARD, SAN HOLO, J.I.D, SURFACES, GORGON CITY, EARTHGANG, DEATH FROM ABOVE 1979, ALL TIME LOW, EKALI, PURITY RING, ASHNIKKO, SHAED, TREVOR DANIEL, DRAMA, CASH CASH, SURF MESA, STILL WOOZY, NOAH CYRUS, CAAMP, YAEJI, CLOZEE, SHIBA SAN, LOST FREQUENCIES, EMOTIONAL ORANGES, JOEL CORRY, REMI WOLF, CELESTE, HALF•ALIVE, JAMILA WOODS, WHITE REAPER, SLENDERBODIES, BIA, LSDREAM, NOTD, ANT CLEMONS, MOB RICH, AMY ALLEN, EVAN GIIA, FORD., THE BACKSEAT LOVERS, SIR CHLOE, TEDDY SWIMS, BRIJEAN, POORSTACY, EKOH, MIDNIGHT KIDS AND MONOKY.

CEO of LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL, DAVID OEHM said, “After a year away, we’re not only excited to welcome our fans back to Downtown LAS VEGAS, but also our partner artists, chefs, speakers, and creators of all forms. We believe in the power and connection that comes with Live experiences and we’re thrilled to reunite and celebrate a collective return to discovery, serendipity, and together!”

LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL was created to build a more beautiful world, to shift perspectives and create feelings of satisfaction and well-being. Born in 2013 as part of the major transformation of Downtown LAS VEGAS as a cultural hub, LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL continues to be driven by its core mission to create a holistic experience which aids in positive community revolution and individual empowerment by collectivizing and inspiring through shared experiences driven by art and culture.

Tickets for this year's event go on sale FRIDAY, MARCH 12th at 10a (PT).

