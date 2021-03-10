-
WAPL/Appleton-Oshkosh, WI Terminates Morning Co-Host Len Nelson After Suspension
WOODWARD RADIO GROUP Classic Rock WAPL/APPLETON-OSHKOSH, WI has ended the employment of LEN NELSON, co-host of the RICK AND LEN morning show, after his suspension last month for public comments on his FACEBOOK page about the death of radio talk-host RUSH LIMBAUGH (NET NEWS 2/19/21).
NELSON's former co-host RICK MCNEAL posted his thoughts on the termination on THE RICK and LEN SHOW FACEBOOK page, and the WAPL FACEBOOK page posted this statement regarding NELSON's employment termination.