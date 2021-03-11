Seeking On-Air PD

CURTIS MEDIA Top 40 WPLW/WWPL (PULSE - FM 96.9/102.5)/RALEIGH-DURHAM is looking for its next on-air PD to succeed JUD HEUSSLER, who is departing at the end of the month for an as yet unannounced new opportunity in the radio industry. Candidates must be extremely organized, and have solid on-air skills with the ability to make listeners the star as well as be a great talent coach.

Said HEUSSLER, "It's been an honor to hold the reins of PULSE FM for over four years. We've achieved so many milestones, from ratings success, major community events, great client initiatives and beyond ... I'm excited for my next opportunity, and will be able to share details soon."

The PULSE is a live and local station, with talent in the building. Candidates must love radio and be enthusiastic every day about the stations ability to make a difference in listeners’ lives. Applicants must be expressive, polite and responsive face-to-face, on the phone, with social media and in writing to listeners, clients and staff. Requirements for the position include proven success as a PD in a PPM market.

If you think you are the perfect candidate for this position and are ready to contribute in a team environment, please send your resume, aircheck, references and imaging samples to CURTIS MEDIA SVP and Station GM DAVID STUCKEY at dstuckey@curtismedia.com to apply. All inquiries and correspondence will be kept in strict confidence. Please, no phone calls.

