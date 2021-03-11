Coming March 17th

HEAVY METAL ENTERTAINMENT and CRUSH PICTURES are debuting a new podcast hosted by FALL OUT BOY and THE DAMNED THINGS guitarist JOE TROHMAN on MARCH 17th. "I HATE MYSELF" will feature TROHMAN and co-host WADE RANDOLPH interviewing celebrity guests about their mental health and coping mechanisms. The debut episode guest is actor/producer SETH GREEN, abnd future episodes for the first season will include EMMA CHAMBERLAIN, RON FUNCHES, GEORGE C. ROMERO, and RYAN SIMPKINS.

“I'm truly thrilled to be making a show with HEAVY METAL,” said TROHMAN. “I grew up a huge fan of both the film and the magazine. And while this won't necessarily be focused on scantily-clad warriors, space aliens, or skeletal ghouls, it's going to be the most fun show ever about every sci-fi and horror nerd's favorite malady: depression!”

HEAVY METAL CEO MATTHEW MEDNEY said, "There are things in life that just seem to fit themselves onto the Tetris board in ways you never imagined were possible. When I met JOE, we started chatting about his writing, his music and our shared experiences being on the road in the music industry. After learning about JOE and his life, I went home that night and told my fiancé that the most impressive part about JOE was his self-awareness and honesty towards the things that troubled him, and the road he took to pull himself into a better place. I remember vividly telling her ‘JOE needs to do a podcast to inspire folks who need to hear this from someone of JOE's echelon.’ Unbelievably, in subsequent conversations, JOE told me about his concept for I HATE MYSELF, a podcast that does just that.

"It's special when people meld minds like this, and I am beyond honored to have the ability to produce and work with JOE on bringing this important message to the world. I HATE MYSELF is everything that HEAVY METAL stands for: outspoken in-your-face realities that push the envelope of what people find ‘normal’ to talk about, while enriching everyone's life by moving past the bleeding edge of the time.”

