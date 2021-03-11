'Covid Remembrance Day' May 25th

PAIGE NIENABER and CPR PROMOTIONS, in conjunction with partners MANNGROUP RADIO, BENZTOWN and P1 MEDIA, have chosen TUESDAY, MAY 25th as a date for radio stations, clusters and groups around the globe to pause and engage with their audience to remember those who have been lost since the COVID pandemic hit in 2020.

"COVID Remembrance Day" will allow participating stations to reflect on the events of the past year, honor and give tribute to the victims, to the heroes, and to the people in their communities who have stepped up and been a part of the effort during the health crisis. CPR will provide radio with multiple ideas that they’ll need for this day. "COVID Remembrance Day" will also be an opportunity for stations to continue to consolidate their campaigns of getting the best, most current information on vaccinations in their markets to their audience.

NIENABER, Head of CPR said, “There are times when Radio can remind their listeners that we’re going to be there for them during the good times and the bad times. Contests and celebrity gossip are all fine, but we have licenses to serve our communities, and sometimes we need to remind ourselves of that.”

He added, "Radio has done a great job from the beginning with this, and now the next journey for us should be to help, and facilitate the healing and the grieving."

There is no charge for any brand, cluster or group to be a part of the remembrance on MAY 25th. For more info on participating click here.

